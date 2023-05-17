Director Iwan Wyrypajew facing up to ten years in Russian prison

Iwan Wyrypajew (born: Vyrypaev), a Russian director and husband of Polish actress Karolina Gruszka, has been arrested in absentia by a Moscow court. The Russian authorities will now be searching for him.

Independent Russian news website Meduza reported on the entirety of the incident. According to reports, the director, Iwan Wyrypajew, was detained in absentia on May 3 by the Moscow District Court on charges of disseminating false information about the Russian army (Article 207.3 of the Russian Criminal Code).

It seems to come in consequence to what the artist has said about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, for in an interview with Radio Tok FM, Wyrypajew emphasized that, despite feeling Russian, he has long been a fierce opponent of Putin’s government.

Moreover, he reassured his audience that it is untrue that Russia is supporting armed conflict or doing nothing in response to the attack on Ukraine. He is now facing up to 10 years in prison for these and similar statements.

⚡️Russian director and playwright Ivan Vyrypaev has been put on a wanted list in his homeland for “spreading fakes” about the Russian army.

The director left Russia as early as in 2021, warning that “the power in the Kremlin has been usurped by a demon”. pic.twitter.com/xz3aTCT9DE

— The Insider (@InsiderEng) May 17, 2023

Furthermore, Iwan Wyrypajew has been now listed on the federal wanted list thanks to the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs. The artist would end up being detained if he entered Russian territory. Wyrypajew’s father still lives in Moscow.

As husband of Karolina Gruszka he became a citizen of Poland last year and renounced his Russian citizenship in protest. He said after receiving it that he “wants nothing to do with the regime.”

“I will continue to do everything in my power to free Russians from this terrible captivity and tyranny they have been living in for many, many years,” he said.