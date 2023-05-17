President invites ministers, military top brass to discuss Nato summit

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has summoned government ministers and the commanders of the armed forces for a Thursday meeting devoted to an upcoming Nato summit.

“In connection with preparations to the Nato summit (in Vilnius on July 11-12 – PAP), Polish President Andrzej Duda has invited for a meeting tomorrow (Thursday – PAP) the deputy prime minister (and defence minister – PAP) Mariusz Błaszczak, Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, ambassador (to Nato) Tomasz Szatkowski, the chief of the General Staff (Rajmund Andrzejczak – PAP) and the operational commander of the Polish Armed Forces (Tomasz Piotrowski – PAP),” Jacek Siewiera, head of the presidential National Security Bureau, tweeted on Wednesday.

On Monday, Duda and Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg discussed via telephone the preparations to the Nato summit.