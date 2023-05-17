German state of Brandenburg considering controls on Polish border

Michael Stuebgen, the interior minister of Brandenburg, said he hoped border checks will be introduced "very soon," adding that they could appear in early June.

Soeren Stache/PAP/DPA

The eastern-German state of Brandenburg may introduce border checks on its border with Poland in an effort to curb illegal migration from non-EU countries.

Michael Stuebgen, the interior minister of Brandenburg, said he hoped border checks will be introduced “very soon,” adding that they could appear in early June.

Demands for checks on the Polish-German border have also come from the governments of Saxony, Mecklemburg-Vorpommern and Baden-Wuerttemberg, he said.

The call for control has resulted from irregular migration across the border, which, Stuebgen said in a joint statement made with his contemporary from the state of Saxony, was “increasing unabated.”

But Ursula Nonnemacher, Brandenburg’s minister for integration, described the prospect of border controls as “problematic.”