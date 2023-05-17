West must maintain solidarity with Ukraine: Polish president

It is necessary to maintain solidarity with embattled Ukraine for as long as necessary, President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday during the ongoing 4th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Council of Europe in Reykjavik that started on Tuesday.

He pointed out that the Council of Europe must support the countries of the Western Balkans, Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova on the road to the EU, and support civil society and democratic forces in Belarus.

During the general debate, Duda recalled that the organization’s previous summit was held 18 years ago in Warsaw at a time of great optimism right after the biggest enlargement of the European Union, while this year’s summit is taking place during the biggest war since World War II, with European values and identity at stake.

“The barbaric aggression of Russia against Ukraine violated all norms, principles, and values on which the international order is based. The heroic struggle of Ukrainians to defend their country is also a struggle for the future of Europe. That is why our united support to Ukraine is of crucial importance,” Duda said.

He pointed out that the war caused by Russia is causing civilians to suffer, especially women, children, the disabled, and the elderly. “It is our moral duty to continue helping them. We need to bring the abducted children of Ukrainian back to their homes and families,” Duda emphasized.

“Crimes against humanity and crimes of war must be prosecuted to the fullest extent until the last perpetrator is brought to justice and every victim receives just compensation for their suffering,” the Polish head of state pointed out.

“We need to increase pressure on the Lukashenka regime and fight to release all political prisoners, including journalist Andrzej Poczobut and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Bialiatski. Bringing free Belarus into our European family should remain one of the strategic priorities of the Council of Europe,” he stressed.

“Despite Putin’s mad war, we must fight to strengthen democracy and freedom in today’s world. I firmly believe that the war in Ukraine will end with the victory of the free world. Then a new chapter in the history of the Council of Europe will begin,” the Polish president concluded.