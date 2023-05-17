Gov’t okays scrapping motorway tolls

Paweł Supernak/PAP

The cabinet on Wednesday approved a bill abolishing tolls for passenger vehicles on state-owned motorways, the infrastructure minister told a press conference.

Law and Justice, the dominant party in Poland’s governing coalition, announced its intention to scrap tolls during its annual convention last weekend.

“The aim of the bill is to lift motorway tolls for vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes… on paid stretches of motorway administrated by the General Directorate for Inland Roads and Motorways,” Andrzej Adamczyk said.

He also said that the government would start talks on the removal of tolls on privately owned stretches of motorways, adding that he hoped they would become toll free within a year.

The new regulations, which amend current laws, have been prepared by the infrastructure ministry.