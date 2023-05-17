Poland has insufficient number of F-16 jets to give to Ukraine

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland cannot give Ukraine F-16 fighter aircraft because it lacks sufficient numbers of the advanced combat jet, the Polish president has said.

Speaking at the Council of Europe summit in Reykjavik on Wednesday, Andrzej Duda added that Poland would, however, continue to provide military support for its eastern neighbour.

Poland has about 48 F-16s although not all are combat ready.

At the summit the prime ministers of the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, Rishi Sunak and Mark Rutte, agreed to build an international coalition to purchase F-16 combat aircraft for Ukraine.

On Wednesday, President Duda was asked by journalists whether Poland would join such a coalition, if it was formed.

“The number of F-16 aircraft at Poland’s disposal is insufficient to transfer to Ukraine,” Duda said.

At the same time he stressed that Poland is ready to train Ukrainian pilots.

Poland has already transferred eight Mig-29 fighter aircraft to Ukraine, and is ready to donate a further six.