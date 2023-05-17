Sudan requires USD 2.6 bn in humanitarian aid according to UN

The United Nations humanitarian response plan is seeking USD 2.56 billion to help people affected by the crisis in Sudan, a senior UN official said on Wednesday, while the UN refugee agency is also seeking more funding to assist those forced to flee.

“Today, 25 million people, more than half the population of Sudan, need humanitarian aid and protection. This is the highest number we have ever seen in the country,” said Ramesh Rajasingham, head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Geneva and director of the Coordination Division.

“The funding requirements of nearly USD 2.6 billion is also the highest for any humanitarian appeal for Sudan.”

The plan, a revised version of the annual humanitarian plan for 2023, is designed to target 18 million people in need.

The conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has caused a humanitarian crisis that threatens to destabilize the region, displacing more than 700,000 people inside Sudan and forcing about 200,000 to flee into neighboring countries.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), making a joint appeal with the aid agency on Wednesday, said it was seeking USD 472 million to assist more than 1 million people over the next six months.

“Sadly, we need once again to call on countries and individuals with the means to step up for innocent people who have lost everything through no fault of their own,” said Raouf Mazou, Assistant High Commissioner for Operations at UNHCR.

Foreign aid has surged in recent years, particularly amongst DAC (Development Assistance Committee) countries.

Foreign aid from official donors in 2022 rose to an all-time high of USD 204 billion, up from USD 186 billion in 2021, as developed countries increased their spending on processing and hosting refugees and on aid to Ukraine, according to preliminary data collected by the OECD (The Organisation for Economic Co-operation).

The 13.6% increase in real terms is one of the biggest ever increases in Official Development Assistance (ODA) provided by members of the OECD’s Development Assistance Committee (DAC) and the fourth consecutive year that ODA has set a new record high.

The increase was primarily due to a sharp rise in spending on processing and hosting refugees within donor countries to USD 29.3 billion, or 14.4% of ODA, up from USD 12.8 billion in 2021. Excluding these “in-donor” refugee costs, 2022 ODA still rose by 4.6% over 2021 in real terms.