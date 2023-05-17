China: diplomatic missions warned over ‘propaganda’ following Ukrainian flag displays

China has notified foreign embassies and international organizations not to exhibit “politicized propaganda” on their buildings, an instruction diplomats say is aimed at missions that have displayed Ukrainian flags since Russia’s invasion.

Several foreign missions in China, including the European Union, Britain, Germany, and Poland, raised the Ukrainian flag, or displayed its image in posters and lights, following the February 2022 invasion that sparked international condemnation of Russia, a close ally of China.

“Do not use the building facilities’ exterior walls to display politicized propaganda to avoid inciting disputes between countries,” China’s Foreign Ministry said in a notification dated May 10.

According to Reuters, the notice was addressed to “all embassies, and international organizations’ China representative offices”.

In the notice, the ministry did not mention Ukrainian flags or any particular “propaganda” displays, but four Beijing-based diplomats, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said it was clearly related to Ukraine solidarity exhibits.

China has called for peace in Ukraine but has refrained from condemning Russia, leading to criticism from Western countries.