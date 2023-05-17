Business Arena 16.05

In Tuesday’s episode, our host David Kennedy started the program with our main

stories covering: The European Commission raising its euro-zone inflation outlook and warning of “persistent challenges”. The 20 countries in the Eurozone grew in the first three months of this year, and exports shot up by 8.5% while imports fell. Next, we go nuclear. France will host a meeting of ministers from 16 pro-nuclear European states on Tuesday. And Stock news coming as well.

