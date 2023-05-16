President Duda, NATO Sec Gen discuss Ukraine, other Alliance affairs

The Chancellery of the Polish President has informed that President Andrzej Duda held a phone conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on preparations for the NATO summit and the situation in Ukraine.

Cross-border cooperation within Three Seas Initiative a priority: President Duda

The intensification of cross-border cooperation in the Three Seas area is one of the priorities we [Three Seas Initiative participant] should…

see more

The conversation took place on Monday evening, said presidential minister Marcin Przydacz. He added that Duda and Stoltenberg also talked about how NATO countries reacted to the latest developments in the conflict in Ukraine.

“Both Poland and other neighboring countries, as well as NATO itself, must make some adaptation measures, review procedures, and also prepare for various provocative actions. As an Alliance, we want to be ready and we want to continue to be safe and live in stability as before,” Przydacz said.

The NATO summit is scheduled to take place in Vilnius on July 11-12. It will mainly be devoted to the further strengthening of the Alliance’s eastern flank and the issue of Ukraine’s possible membership in the Alliance.

President Duda is representing Poland at the Council of Europe summit starting in Iceland in the evening. The war in Ukraine will be one of the main topics of the two-day meeting, at the fourth Council of Europe’s summit since its founding 74 years ago.

Przydacz said that during the summit President Duda will be pressing for making Russia accountable for their crimes in Ukraine.