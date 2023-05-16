Hungary blocks next tranche of EU support for Ukraine

Hungary did not approve the disbursement of the next tranche of military support for Ukraine provided under the EU’s European Peace Facility (EPF), a government spokesman’s office said on Tuesday.

The EPF, created in 2021, is an off-budget instrument aimed at enhancing the EU’s ability to prevent conflicts, build peace, and strengthen international security.

“Hungary does not agree with the fact that the European Union, uses the European Peace Facility solely with regard to Ukraine, as this does not allow sufficient funds to be channeled to promote the EU’s interests in other areas,” the government spokesman’s office said in an email response to Reuters about an Italian media report on the matter.

It further said other areas where the funds could be used include the Balkans or North Africa.

“For the Hungarian government, it is crucial that these issues be clarified, and that’s why it did not approve the disbursement of the next tranche from the EPF,” the spokesman’s office added.

So far, the EU has provided a total of about EUR 3.6 billion for military support for Ukraine under the EPF.

Hungary has repeatedly criticized EU sanctions against Russia, which all 27 EU countries must also unanimously approve, but has ultimately supported all the agreed measures so far.

Hungary has been in a dispute with Brussels, as the bloc has suspended Hungary payments of EU recovery funds up to the point Budapest’s government implements reforms to improve judicial independence and tackle corruption.

In power since 2010, Prime Minister Viktor Orban has clashed with the EU and its executive arm the European Commission over Budapest restricting the rights of migrants, as well as tightening state controls over non-governmental organizations, academics, the media, and courts.