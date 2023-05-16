Britain and EU to work in tandem on migration

Britain and the EU have agreed to strengthen cooperation on migration with a new working arrangement between British agencies and the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, a readout from British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office said on Tuesday, May 16.



Issued after Sunak met European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen at the Council of Europe Summit in Iceland, the statement said Britain and the EU would “now discuss the details and operationalisation of this new working arrangement.”

Speaking in an interview before the meeting, Sunak said illegal migration via the English Channel was one of his government’s top priorities and that he would push the so-called “Stop the Boats” bill through parliament.

“One of my five priorities for the country is to stop the boats. We are going to do absolutely everything we can to do that. That is about working with other countries. That is why I am here in Iceland. But it is also about passing our new laws in parliament, our ‘stop the boats’ bill. But I am not going to rest until we can stop the boats and that is why I am here,” he said.

I’m in Reykjavik for the Council of Europe Summit, my focus:

➡️ Tackling the scourge of illegal migration

➡️ Stopping the boats

➡️ Bolstering international support to defend Ukraine

Many challenges we face must be solved by working with our international partners.

— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) May 16, 2023

The two-day meeting of European leaders in Iceland is due to focus mainly on ways to hold Russia to account for its war.

They are expected to approve a new Register of Damages that would record and document evidence and claims of damage, loss or injury incurred as a result of the invasion.