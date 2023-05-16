Duda to stress support for Ukraine at Council of Europe summit

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s president, Andrzej Duda, has said he will emphasise during a Council of Europe summit in Reykjavik the need for ceaseless support for Ukraine.

Duda arrived in Iceland on Tuesday for the two-day fourth summit of heads of state and government of the 46 Council of Europe member countries.

He said the summit was taking place at an exceptional and ground-breaking moment, due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He said the summit delegates would discuss how to halt Russia’s aggression, how to help Ukraine expel Russian forces to beyond its internationally recognised borders and how to help Ukraine rebuild.

“I think a kind of new order in Europe, I hope, in the future with the admission of Ukraine to the European Union and Nato, these are the topics that will be the most lively here,” Duda said ahead of the meeting.

He went on to say his key message would be the need for constant support for Ukraine.

“There cannot be something like… war fatigue, that we agree to Russian imperialism winning through seizing Ukrainian land, then in a while we will have another war prompted by Russia’s imperialistic ambitions,” he said.

The Council of Europe is an international organisation that brings together 46 countries aiming to uphold democracy, human rights and the rule of law in Europe.