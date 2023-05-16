World News 16.05

In this edition of World News, the main stories involved Ukrainian troops preparing for the upcoming counteroffensive. The battle for Bakhmut grinds on as Ukrainian forces continue to hold positions. They even managed to take out ammunition dumps and kill two Russian colonels. Furthermore in Ukraine the head of the Ukrainian Supreme Court has been detained on suspicion of corruption. Today we also show you news from Reykiavik where The Council of Europe summit starts.



Tonight’s guest Tymofiy Mylovanov, Adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of Kyiv School of Economics will tell us more on the issue of corruption in Ukraine.