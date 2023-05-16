German extreme left-wing threatening state officials

In Germany, left-wing extremists are making threats of violent actions and holding protests at the turn of May and June after the verdict by the courts in the case of Lina E. accused of using violence against right-wing extremists. State officials from Saxony are receiving threats, including that of death threats, reported weekly “Focus”, claiming that the region “is preparing for a new, brutal wave of left-wing radicalism.”

The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution warned against “any actions directed against employees of law enforcement and security agencies.” However, it is expected that violent actions may take place after the Dresden court formulates its verdict in the case of 28-year-old Lina E.

The woman Lina E, in custody since November 5, 2020, and three others are accused of beating right-wing activists in Leipzig, Wurzen, and Eisenach between 2018-2020. Lina E. is furthermore accused of forming and heading a criminal organization.

“This verdict will have symbolic importance for left-wing extremists. There is a growing concern that left-wing extremist groups will not hesitate to commit acts of terror. Acts of violence and threats against the state and state officials are already a horrific part of everyday life, especially in Saxony,” reports “Focus”.

Judges and prosecutors of the so-called Antifa Ost Trial (the case against Lina E. and her companions) have already organized personal protection.

The left-wing extremists are also threatening to “cause property damage throughout the country”, specifically targeting “Nazi structures” and state institutions. Violent protests are expected to begin across Germany on Saturday following the verdict, proclaimed Day X. Since Antifa members from neighboring countries have been invited to participate in riots, it is expected radicals will be targeting “luxury real estate or cars” as well as state facilities.

“Focus” also points out that Saxon state officials have received serious threats while their cars or offices are being set on fire. Meanwhile, left-wing demonstrators are using slogans such as “Give the cops what they need – hammer to the head, stab to the stomach.”

Police authorities are concerned that the increase in violence against government officials could escalate into violence on ordinary citizens.

“The announcements of the extremists refer to the activities of the Red Army Faction (terrorist group active in Germany in the 1970s),” concludes “Focus”.