Pulse of Culture 16.05

In this episode of TVP World’s Pulse of Culture, our program’s host, Sally Jastrzębska takes a closer look at the Cannes Film Festival. Next, we stay in the film industry but move to Hungary to take a look at the biggest virtual film studio in central Europe under construction.
A 16th century book which belonged to the first Polish national library was donated by George Windsor, Earl of st. Andrews.

