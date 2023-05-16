Dry weather and shifting winds threaten exacerbating Albert wildfires

Tinder-dry weather and shifting winds in Western Canada on Tuesday, May 16, elevated the risk of spreading wildfires in the Canadian oil-producing province of Alberta where thousands have already been forced from their homes.



Some 90 wildfires are active in Alberta, with 23 out of control, according to the provincial government. At one point the fires pushed more than 30,000 people out of their homes while oil and gas producers shut in at least 319,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day which equates to 3.7 percent of national production.

Evacuation orders and alerts have also been sounded in the neighboring province of British Columbia, where some 60 wildfires are active.

“The arrival of sustained winds from the north has resulted in aggressive fire behavior on all wildfires within the North Peace Region,” the BC Wildfire Service said late on Monday, May 15.

Some companies are beginning to bring back production with temperatures expected to cool in the day ahead.

Late on Monday, natural gas producer Kiwetinohk Energy said approximately two-thirds of its Placid production has been restored.

Still, the wildfires are taking a toll on residents’ lives.

On Monday night, residents of Drayton Valley, 133 kilometers (83 miles) southwest of provincial capital Edmonton, received evacuation orders.

A cold front bringing gusty northwest wind, but little rain, was likely on Tuesday, Environment Canada meteorologist Sara Hoffman said.

The change in wind direction can pose a problem for firefighters as the path of the fires changes suddenly, said Christie Tucker, spokesperson for the Alberta Wildfire agency.

The Canadian military and firefighters from across Canada and the United States are helping fight the blazes.

Benchmark Canadian heavy crude prices have risen to their highest levels in months due to concerns about the wildfires.