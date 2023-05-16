Poland wants sanctions for deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus

Poland’s Permanent Representative to the EU, Andrzej Sadoś, provided ambassadors of the other 26 EU countries information on Belarus’s involvement in the illegal deportations of Ukrainian children. Poland also called for EU sanctions on the Belarussian regime.

Sadoś said that the information was sourced from a letter sent by Paviel Latuška, a representative of the Belarusian interim government created by opposition activists.

The letter states that some 2,000 children, mostly from the occupied territories of Ukraine, were deported to holiday camps and sanatoriums in Belarus. The illegal deportations of Ukrainian children throughout the territory of Belarus are being carried out by a charity foundation of the Belarusian Aleksei Talai and the Donetsk social organization “Dolfinins”.

Latushka claims that many children from Ukraine were sent to the “Dubrava” camp owned by the state-owned Belaruskalij. The company, which mines and processes potash, is already subject to EU and U.S. sanctions.

Latuška points out how Belaruskalij is facilitating war crimes by being part of the deportations of children from occupied Ukrainian territories. The opposition activist indicates that easing sanctions against Minsk would mean “an indirect increase in the possibility of financing aggression against Ukraine”. He strongly opposes any attempts to lift EU sanctions on Belarusian potash, used in the production of fertilizers.

Ambassador Sadoś emphasized Poland would not agree to any easing of EU sanctions against Belarus.