Gov’t wants to protect minors against harmful internet content

The Polish government plans to implement measures which will offer easier access to internet control tools to parents or guardians of minors in order to protect young people from inappropriate content on the web.

The government wants internet service providers to launch a free-of-charge and simple mechanism which will make it possible to block access to pornography, the Government Information Centre reported on Tuesday.

According to recent surveys, children and teen respondents regularly watch pornography online, with most of them using their mobile phones to view pornographic content.

At the same time, 80 percent of them have no parental control tools installed in their devices.

Internet service providers will be obliged to inform their subscribers about the possibility of limiting access to pornographic content on the internet, among other things.

The planned measures are to come into effect on September 1, 2023