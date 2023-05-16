Chinese citizen accused of supplying materials for Iran ballistic missile

U.S. federal prosecutors announced on Tuesday that they had charged Chinese citizen Qiao Xiangjiang with violating U.S. sanctions in supplying materials to Iran for the production of ballistic missiles. The man, who is currently in China, has not been arrested.



39-year-old Qiao works for the Chinese corporation Sinotech Dalian Carbon and Graphite Manufacturing, which the U.S. Department of Justice placed on the sanctions list in 2014 for assisting Iran in acquiring components for ballistic missile production, according to Reuters.

Between 2019 and 2022, Qiao allegedly helped deliver materials to Iran used in rocket nozzle production and opened a bank account under a fictitious company to receive USD 15,000 from a U.S. bank in connection with the transaction, federal prosecutors stated.

U.S.A. Williams on today's indictment of Xiangjiang Qiao: “As alleged, Qiao conspired to send isostatic graphite to Iran, in violation of U.S. sanctions. The Iranian regime of terror and repression, and those who facilitate it pose a grave threat to our national security. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/msGHRFFYAm

Qiao has been charged with sanctions evasion, bank fraud, and money laundering.

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that American authorities had arrested a spy accused of providing information on Chinese dissidents residing in the United States to the Chinese government.

In April, the FBI arrested two Chinese citizens operating a secret outpost of the Chinese police in New York, through which they spied on Chinese dissidents living in the U.S.

On Monday, a Chinese court sentenced 78-year-old U.S. citizen John Shing-wan Leung, who resided in Hong Kong, to life imprisonment for espionage. Such a severe punishment for a foreigner in this context is relatively rare and could further deteriorate US-China relations, as reported by AFP.