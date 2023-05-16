British men being paid thousands to pose as fathers for migrant women’s babies: BBC

A recent investigation conducted by the BBC uncovered a disturbing trend in the UK where British men are being paid substantial amounts to pose as fathers for migrant women’s babies. Scammers are utilizing Facebook to advertise their services, claiming to have assisted numerous women in obtaining UK citizenship for their children.



Facebook states such content is banned by its rules.

The fraudulent activity is reportedly taking place within various communities across the country, with agents operating nationwide to recruit British men to partake in the scheme.

To shed light on this matter, an undercover researcher assumed the role of a pregnant woman residing in the UK illegally and engaged with individuals offering these services.

During the investigation, one agent named Thai assured the researcher that he could provide several British men to act as fake fathers, offering a comprehensive package for a fee of GBP 11,000.

He described the process as “very easy” and said he “would do everything” to get the child a UK passport.

Thai further mentioned that he would fabricate a convincing backstory to deceive the authorities successfully.

He introduced the researcher to a British man called Andrew, who was willing to pose as the father for a payment of GBP 8,000. Andrew provided his passport as proof of his British nationality and even took selfies with the researcher.

When confronted later, Thai denied any involvement in the illicit operation, asserting his lack of knowledge about the matter.

Another agent, who identified herself as Thi Kim, claimed to have assisted thousands of pregnant migrant women. She offered to arrange a British man as a father for a cost of GBP 10,000, with her fee being GBP 300.

“All of the men I use were born here and have never registered for any babies before,” Thi Kim told the researcher.

“I know how to handle everything. You won’t have to worry about not having a passport. It will definitely be granted.”

Citizenship opens every gate

The fake father scam has been described as “incredibly elaborate” by immigration lawyer Ana González.

“It is very sophisticated, incredibly difficult to police,” she says. “In a way it’s just proof of how desperate these women are and the incredible lengths they’re prepared to go through in order to secure the right to remain in the UK.”

IIf a migrant woman gives birth to a child in the UK, fathered by a British citizen or a man with indefinite leave to remain, the baby automatically becomes a British citizen. The mother can subsequently apply for a family visa, granting her the right to stay in the UK and, eventually, apply for citizenship.

“This rule is to protect children, not to give visas to women who have no papers in the UK,” says Ms González. “It’s not a loophole. It should not be seen as such.”

While the exact scale of this fraud remains unknown, the Home Office, responsible for immigration matters, was unable to provide relevant investigation data.

Furthermore, it does not disclose the number of visas granted to non-UK parents of British children.

Inadequate measures?

However, last year 4,860 family visas were granted to “other dependents” – a category which includes those applying to stay in the UK as parents of British children.

False details on a birth certificate constitute a criminal offense, and the Home Office claims to have measures in place to prevent and detect immigration fraud involving forged birth certificates, and the Home Office claims to have measures in place to prevent and detect immigration fraud involving forged birth certificates.

It says that “a birth certificate alone may not be sufficient evidence of proof of paternity” and in cases where this needs to be established, “additional evidence may be requested to enable our checks to be satisfactorily completed.”

However, immigration lawyer Harjap Bhangal disputes whether enough action is being taken: “It’s not a one-off, it’s potentially thousands… The Home Office has just not picked up on this.”

He says that the practice is widespread amongst many different immigrant communities including those from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nigeria and Sri Lanka, and that it has been going on for many years.

Advertisement on Facebook

Newsnight’s investigation revealed that the illegal practice is extensively advertised in Vietnamese Facebook groups for job-seekers. Numerous posts were found from accounts boasting about their suitability as fake fathers, alongside women actively seeking British men to assume the role of fathers.

Meta, the company that owns Facebook, asserts that it strictly prohibits the solicitation of adoptions or birth certificate fraud on its platform. It maintains a commitment to removing content that violates its policies.