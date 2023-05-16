ETA terrorists convicted of murder withdraw from Spanish elections

Seven convicted terrorists from the Basque organization ETA withdrew from the lists of the separatist EH Bildu party. They were to run in local and regional elections scheduled in Spain on May 28.



Spain: 80,000 police officers took to the streets to protest low salaries

At least 80,000 Spanish police officers took part in a protest, against security policies pursued by Pedro Sanchez’s government, in downtown Madrid…

see more

The daily “El Debate” reported that two of the ETA members convicted of murder were seeking votes in the municipalities where they committed the crime. The withdrawal of their candidacies is the result of social pressure, as well as political pressure exerted on EH Bildu by other parties.

The decision to withdraw from running in the elections was announced by ETA members in a communiqué sent to the editorial office of the Basque newspaper “Gara”. They stated that they had never intended to hold any public office. Media report that no apology for the committed crimes was expressed.

Meanwhile, according to “El Debate”, 37 people convicted of membership or close association with ETA will run in the municipal elections and Navarre autonomous community elections.

A terrorist organization that has been fighting since the 1960s to create an independent Basque state announced its self-dissolution in 2018. The Spanish Interior Ministry estimates that the ETA terrorists killed 829 people.