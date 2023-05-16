Polish president attends Council of Europe summit in Iceland

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Polish President Andrzej Duda arrived in Iceland’s capital Reykjavik on Tuesday to attend a two-day Council of Europe summit on human rights and security challenges including Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

The head of the Polish president’s International Policy Bureau, Marcin Przydacz, told reporters during the flight to Iceland that the summit was due to discuss the current situation around Russia’s war on Ukraine.

“Russia has once again broken the basic principles of the state’s functioning in international relations. There are also violations of human rights,” he said.

According to the summit organizers, more than 40 European leaders are getting together in Reykjavik to seek ways to support Ukraine and hold Russia accountable for war crimes committed in that country.

Przydacz said that Duda would talk about criminal liability for Russian war crimes during a general debate.

“In order to be able to talk about returning to the rule of law… to talk about peace and stability, we must not allow a situation in which the criminals remain unpunished,” he said.

According to Przydacz, the leaders are to sign a joint declaration under which a record of the damage done during the Russian aggression against Ukraine will be created.

The Council of Europe is an international organisation that brings together 46 countries aiming to uphold democracy, human rights and the rule of law in Europe.