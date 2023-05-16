Ukraine reports gains around Bakhmut, heavy fighting continue

Ukrainian troops have made gains around Bakhmut in recent days, but Russian forces have advanced slightly in the city itself, destroying the city with artillery, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on Tuesday.



She said the Ukrainian military had reclaimed about 20 square kilometers of territory from the Russian forces in the past few days around Bakhmut, a city where fighting has been fierce for months.

Maliar, who has indicated previously that the Ukrainian advances around Bakhmut are not part of a broader counteroffensive planned by Kyiv, said that the developments there “should not be taken out of context”.

"Over the past few days, our troops have liberated about 20 square kilometers from the enemy in the north and south suburbs of Bakhmut," Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar.

She reiterated that Russia was sending in new paratroopers and added: “Heavy battles continue with different results.”

The Ukrainian military said last week it had started to push Russian forces back around Bakhmut after months of heavy fighting, and Moscow acknowledged that its forces had fallen back north of the city.

Moscow sees Bakhmut, the city of about 70,000 prior to Russia’s full-scale invasion nearly 15 months ago, as a key stepping stone in capturing the rest of the eastern Donbas region.