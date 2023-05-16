EU support for Ukraine should be greater: Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister Piotr Gliński said that the EU’s support for Ukraine and those countries supporting Ukraine most of all, should be much greater. After a meeting of the EU Council for Education, Youth, Culture and Sport he reminded that “the Ukrainians are fighting for us and we should direct all European effort there.”

During a press briefing for the Polish media, Gliński said that during the EU Council meeting Polish representatives had strongly expressed dissatisfaction with the insufficient European aid.

“We appreciate some steps, but as the Commissioner was speaking of European aid and mentioned the sum of EUR 10 million, I believe that some members of the European Commission privately own assets greater than all the European Union’s annual cultural assistance for Ukraine,” noted Gliński, who is also Minister of Culture and National Heritage.

He added how since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Poland has repeatedly appealed for greater support for Ukraine, as well as for the countries that support Ukraine the most.

“Ukraine is fighting not only for its sovereignty, but it is fighting for the sovereignty of the whole of Europe,” emphasized Gliński.

He claims that the relatively low support is partially a result of “ immaturity of politicians who make these decisions.”

“The European political class is immature from the point of view of the challenges that Europe is facing, not only political and military challenges. Putin at the Polish borders means Putin at the EU borders, while the European community is militarily unprepared for a confrontation with Russia. This is completely obvious,” said Gliński.

He also mentioned Russian influence over European elites and different stances to the war in Ukraine among Europeans as reasons for a reluctance to increase support for Ukraine.

“The average citizen drinking coffee in Cologne or Strasbourg is not affected by this war, does not feel this threat. There are countries with different histories and different contemporary priorities. It is our duty to make them remember,” Gliński pointed out.

He assessed it is in the interest of all European citizens for the EU to take on a much greater burden and responsibility as to the conflict in Ukraine.