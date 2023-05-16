Iga Świątek overcomes Vekić to reach WTA Rome Open quarterfinal

Iga Świątek defeated Croatia’s Donna Vekić 6-3 and 6-4 in the fourth round of the Italian Rome Open Masters 2023. The Polish tennis player will now face her nemesis, Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina, in the quarterfinals.

The WTA leader broke her rival twice in the first set and took the lead comfortably, but her opponent picked up in the second set. Here, Świątek had some troubles with Vekić’s serve, but managed to win the opponent’s service point at a crucial moment in the match. Although she had to defend two break points shortly thereafter, the Pole emerged victorious.

In the quarterfinals, Świątek will face one of the toughest opponents she has ever played – Elena Rybakina. Both players have met each other four times on professional ground, three times it was the Kazakh-born Rybakina who took victory.

Defense to Offense 🔥

Incredible stuff from @iga_swiatek to get the break deep in the 2nd set!#IBI23 pic.twitter.com/gHLYMIQiFD

— wta (@WTA) May 16, 2023

Triumph against Vekić was Świątek’s 49th win on clay. She remains unbeaten on this surface since 2020.