Poll: Over 40% of Germans do not feel any historical responsibility for Jewish people

According to a survey by the newspaper “Welt am Sonntag,” 42 percent of Germans disagree with the statement: “Due to the history of National Socialism, Germany still bears a particular responsibility for the Jewish people.” Local politicians see this result to be alarming.



Leader of the Green Party, Omid Nouripour, commented on this saying that these figures “show us that the fight against forgetting and anti-Semitism must be constantly renewed.”

Similar sentiments were expressed by the Secretary-General of the CDU, Mario Czaja, who called for fulfilling the “special obligation toward the Jewish people.” In his opinion, the fact so many people in the country are rejecting this particular responsibility is concerning.

As for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Germany clearly sides with the Palestinians as according to a YouGov survey for “Welt am Sonntag.” Thirteen percent sawt Israel’s policy toward the Palestinians as rather fair, while 54 percent saw it as rather unfair.