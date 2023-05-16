Three Seas Initiative states agree to establish university network

Enhancing international interuniversity cooperation and expanding research are the goals of the agreement in establishing the Three Seas Universities Network, which was signed on Tuesday in Lublin.



The agreement was signed by the Minister of Education and Science Przemysław Czarnek, rector of the John Paul II Catholic University of Lublin, Rev. Prof. Mirosław Kalinowski, and representatives of 12 universities from Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Hungary, which are all part of the Three Seas Initiative.

The Rector of @KUL_Lublin, Rev. Prof. Dr. Habil. Miroslaw Kalinowski signed the Memorandum establishing the Three Seas University Network in the presence of the @MEIN_GOV_PL @CzarnekP and 13 representatives of Central and Eastern European universities. pic.twitter.com/vqmpEu3TSL

— KUL, John Paul II Catholic University of Lublin (@KUL_Lublin) May 16, 2023

“If the Three Seas Initiative was created to develop our countries, which have many commonalities in terms of infrastructure, economy, finance, and every aspect, it cannot be developed in the long term and effectively without a scientific foundation,” said Minister Czarnek before signing the agreement.

“If we want to effectively develop our countries, our nations, and catch up with Western Europe in terms of infrastructure and economy because we still have some catching up to do, we can only do it by utilizing the great wealth and potential of science that our universities have in these twelve European countries,” Czarnek added.

The Minister stated that the network will be aiming to conduct joint scientific research and initiatives, as well as establishing direct links between science, economy, social life, humanistic and religious aspects.

Bonds



Przemysław Czarnek also proposed the founding of a research program which would focus on the nature of Russian imperialism, bearing in mind the Three Seas Initiative nations have all “suffered from Russian imperialism in the last few centuries, not just in recent decades.”

Pointing to the linchpin connecting the Three Seas states as understood by, Czarnek “the community of Christian values is definitely stronger among us than among our friends in Western Europe, which was the cradle of Christian civilization, including Latin civilization”.