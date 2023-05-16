Russia had attempted to poison prominent opponents, sources say

Over the past two years, Russian secret services have tried to poison or break into the apartments of at least four people known for criticizing the Kremlin’s policies. The independent Russian portal Agentstwo claims that former US ambassador to Ukraine, John Herbst is among these Moscow’s would-be victims.

Russian opposition Alexei Navalny potentially poisoned

The diplomat complained of mysterious health problems similar to symptoms of poisoning back in 2021, a few months before Russia had invaded Ukraine. The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has launched an investigation into the case, the website reported, citing its informants who remain anonymous.

Herbst was the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine between 2003-2006 and headed the U.S. diplomatic mission in Uzbekistan.

The head of the Free Russia Foundation, Natalia Arno, was another target of the Russian secret services. The activist, while visiting the Czech Republic on business at the beginning of May 2023, had suddenly started feeling numbness and pain in various parts of her body. Shortly before these symptoms appeared, Arno had discovered a break-in into her hotel room.

She also reported a strange smell in the room resembling “the smell of cheap perfume”. Following the incident Arno immediately returned to the United States, where she lives. The FBI has also launched an investigation into the matter, since the Free Russia Foundation, headed by Arno, is based in Washington.

The independent portal claims that the head of investigative portal Bellingcat, Christo Grozev, has also fallen victim to the Kremlin’s agents. In the summer of 2022, during a journalistic conference in Montenegro, unknown perpetrators broke into his hotel room stealing several items, including his smartphone.

A few months later Grozev decided to move from Austria to the USA after he received warnings of an assassination attempt.