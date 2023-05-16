April’s core inflation rate hits 12.2 pct – central bank

Poland’s core inflation, which excludes the prices of food and energy, measured 12.2 percent year on year in April 2023, down from 12.3 percent in March, the National Bank of Poland (NBP) said on Tuesday.

Inflation excluding fixed prices amounted to 14.0 percent year on year in April, down from 15.7 percent in the previous month.

Inflation excluding the most volatile items measured 15.3 percent year on year in April, down from 16.0 percent in March.

The 15-percent trimmed mean inflation reached 14.3 percent year on year in April, down from 15.5 percent in the previous month.

According to the Central Statistical Office (GUS), prices of consumer goods and services (Consumer Price Index, CPI) increased by 14.7 percent year on year and by 0.7 percent month on month in April 2023.