Daredevil skis world’s seventh tallest mountain

Along with Oswald R. Pereira, a fellow mountaineer from the Sakwa Mountaineering Club in Kraków, Bartek Ziemski set out on the ascent of Dhaulagiri in Nepal in May.

Oswald R. Pereira

A daredevil alpinist has thrilled adrenaline chasers after being filmed skiing down the world’s seventh tallest mountain as part of a sporting challenge.

Bartek Ziemski set out on the ascent of Dhaulagiri in Nepal, located 8,167 metres above sea-level, with Oswald R. Pereira, a fellow mountaineer from the Sakwa Mountaineering Club in Kraków, with the intention of skiing from the top back to base camp.

Found in Nepal, the Dhaulagiri stands 8,167 metres above sea-level, making it the seventh highest mountain in the world.NARENDRA SHRESTHA/PAP/EPA

Pereira told PAP: “We spent a maximum of half-an-hour at the summit. Bartek Ziemski then put on his skis and started his ski down. I documented it on camera and video.”

The pair completed the ascent without supplementary oxygen or the support of Sherpas, before Ziemski put his hair-raising plan into action.

Ziemski’s unusual mountain descent was completed as part of the Mad Ski Project.

Created by Ziemski himself, the project will see him ascend as many of the world’s fourteen “eight-thousanders” (a group of mountain peaks which are over 8,000 metres above sea-level), as possible, before being filmed attempting to ski down them.

The ski descent of Dhaulagari marks the second stage of the Mad Ski Project as it is his second documented descent of an “eight-thousander” this year. In mid-April, he became the first Pole to ski down Annapurna (8,091 metres above sea-level).

A year ago Ziemski also skied down Gasherbrum II and Broad Peak.

Despite making the feat look simple, Ziemski and Pereira revealed that they faced some major obstacles during their ascent of Dhaulagiri due to atmospheric conditions, in particular, heavy snowfall.

“We thought we’d be able to do it in a few days, but we sat at base camp for a month,” Ziemski said.

The Mad Ski Project will see Ziemski ski down as many of the world’s highest mountains as possible.Oswald R. Pereira

In reality, added Pereira, the ascent to the summit played out over the last six days.

“On May 9th we went up, but our tent became submerged in two metres of snow. We were able to dig it out, but the night, which was supposed to be calm, turned out to be a nightmare. In the blizzard, we moved from tent to tent, all the while risking being snowed under.”

Despite the challenging conditions, Ziemski revealed that the heavy snowfall had been a blessing in disguise as it enabled them to ski down the mountain in one go.Oswald R. Pereira

Continuing, Pereira said: “On May 10th we descended back to base. On the May 11th we decided to go back up as we were expecting good weather on the 12th.”

It wasn’t until the 14th that Ziemski and Pereira were able to start their final ascent attempt at five minutes past midnight. At 7.40am, the pair reached the summit.

Despite the challenging conditions, Ziemski revealed that the heavy snowfall had been a blessing in disguise as it enabled them to ski down the mountain in one go. His descent down Annapurna, on the other hand, was only completed over three separate stages.