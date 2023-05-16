UK: 1.1.million migrants expected in 2024 despite gov’t pledge for reduction

According to The Telegraph the British Home Office has privately predicted an influx of another 1.1 million foreign workers and students next year; a figure which could be significantly reduced as originally pledged in the 2019 Conservative Party election manifesto.



In their 2019 manifesto, the Conservatives pledged to bring “overall numbers down”. However, the country recorded a new record of 504,000 in net migration last summer, with predictions topping 997,000 for the year ending December. The official statistic are set for publication in two weeks.

The U.K.’s post-Brexit control of its borders, or lack of it under the Conservative party, is likely to be a major campaign issue, in the run up to the next general election, which is due no later than January 2025.

Rishi Sunak has opted to focus heavily on illegal immigration, indeed he made it one of his top five priorities. But the number of small boat arrivals, 45,755 pales into insignificance in comparison to the unprecedented 1.1 million who entered the country legally in 2022.

Home Secretary, Suella Braverman highlighted the threat of “illegal migration” on Monday, stating that the Government “must not lose sight of the importance of controlling legal migration as well”.

Braverman went on to caution that “the unexamined drive towards multiculturalism as an end in itself, combined with identity politics, is a recipe for communal disaster.”

The Home Secretary has expressed a desire to curb legal migration and The Telegraph has reported that she is understood to want to raise the salary threshold for skilled workers, currently GBP 26,600, which is 20% below the UK’s median salary of GBP 33,280.

The government is apparently far from a consensus over the issue of legal migration and how to deal with it. Some MP’s would welcome an increase in foreign workers in the belief that it could boost the economy, whilst some – as per the party’s manifesto – wish to reduce the overall number.

‘Citizenship daddy’ scam

The Telegraph has also reported that some British men have been offered GBP 10,000 to be fake fathers of migrant mothers’ babies in order to assist female would-be migrants hopeful of gaining citizenship.

Those behind the scam are using Facebook among other sites to offer users the opportunity to add their name to a birth certificate. This would enable a child to obtain British citizenship and the mother the chance to stay in the U.K.

It is feared that the “citizenship daddy” scam has occurred thousands of times across the U.K.

BBC Newsnight deployed a researcher to go undercover and pose as a pregnant female illegal immigrant.

One agent, operating under the name Thai, offered to provide a “full package” for GBP 11,000 and claimed multiple British men who could pose as her child’s father.

He went on to state that the process was “very easy” and he “would do everything” to get the child a British passport.

One woman told the BBC Newsnight how they had paid GBP 9,000 for a man 30 years older than her to appear on her birth certificate, having just met him on three occasions.

Home Office rules state that a parent can apply for a family visa if their child is living in the UK and already a British citizen. The parent needs to have either sole parental responsibility or shared responsibility, but the child’s other parent or carer must be a British citizen.

Last year 4,860 family visas were granted to “other dependents”’. This includes those applying to stay in the UK as parents of British children. The Home Office, however, does not publish data on visas granted for non-UK parents.