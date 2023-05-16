Ukraine removes export restrictions on some agricultural products

Ukraine has removed barriers to the export of some agricultural commodities, imposed last year to prevent food shortages, in a bid to boost foreign currency income, its government said on Tuesday.

The country introduced export licenses in 2022 to protect food supplies after agricultural production was hit by Russia’s invasion. While licensing did not ban exports, it made them much more difficult.

The government said it would lift the requirement for export licenses for commodities including live cattle, frozen cattle meat, chicken meat, eggs, rye, oats, millet, and others.

It said via the Telegram messaging app that the resolution was developed in response to numerous requests from associations, and would “help to optimize agricultural exports and increase foreign exchange earnings for Ukraine.”

The decision would not affect supply to the domestic market, the government said. Ukraine is a major producer of poultry meat and an exporter of grain and cereals.

The European Union on May 2 set restrictions on imports of Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed, and sunflower seed to ease excess supply to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia. Those states last week called for the curbs to be extended.