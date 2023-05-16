German court proclaims climate group ‘criminal organization’

The Potsdam (largest city of the German state of Brandenburg) Regional Court has confirmed its initial suspicion that ‘Letzte Generation’ (Last Generation) is a criminal organization.

In December German police carried out searches across seven states in their investigation of climate activists from the Last Generation group, suspecting possible criminal acts and the formation of a criminal organization.

The state protection chamber of the district court rejected a complaint by a person concerned against the search warrant, in which the initial suspicion of coercion and the formation of a criminal organization had been given.

However, a final verdict on the formation of a criminal organization against members of the Last Generation has not yet been made. The public prosecutor’s office has continued its investigation, taking into account the disruption to public services.

Last Generation were investigated primarily for several attacks by climate activists on plants at the PCK Schwedt refinery, the spokesman for the Neuruppin public prosecutor confirmed. This led to the interruption of oil supply.

Disruption this week

Supporters of the Last Generation have continued their protests this week in Berlin, among other places, with 17 road blockades, causing long traffic jams.

⚠️ Heute haben wir wieder die A100 in Berlin ausgebremst – mit Autos, an denen wir uns dann befestigten.

Wir entschuldigen die Störung, doch wir entschuldigen uns nicht, auf die Wahrung des Grundgesetzes zu bestehen. Die Regierung muss die Lebensgrundlagen schützen. pic.twitter.com/bKlqct8aHZ

— Letzte Generation (@AufstandLastGen) May 16, 2023

On Monday, the group said they used a particularly difficult-to-dissolve sand-adhesive mixture to stick to the road. The police used grinders to detach them, damaging roads which had to be repaired before they were usable again. Demonstrators also glued themselves to car tires, which was solved by changing the tires.

The group’s press spokeswoman, Carla Hinrichs, was also involved in the blockades, although last week she was sentenced to two months’ imprisonment on probation by the Frankfurt am Main district court for an earlier action.

👀No context 🇩🇪

"Activists" of The Last Generation smeared paint on a vintage, half-century-old plane renovated by a group of regular Danish aviation enthusiasts at the Berlin Airport. pic.twitter.com/cKmhQh0MoY

— 1 Star General (@laowaiaround) May 8, 2023

Last Generation is a national student-led organization focused on raising awareness for climate change and environmental injustice.