Skeletons out of Pompei closet: scientist uncover new victims of Vesuvius

Two skeletons have been found in Italy’s Pompei, the latest discovery coming from the ruins of the ancient Roman city wiped out by an eruption of the Mount Vesuvius volcano nearly 2,000 years ago.

The human remains were recovered from the “House of the Painters at Work”. Scientists believe that the skeletons are the remains of two men in their 50s who died in an earthquake that accompanied the eruption, Italy’s Culture Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Pompei Archaeological Park Director Gabriel Zuchtriegel said they were killed not by volcanic ash but by building collapses, noting that wall fragments were found between their fractured bones.

Force of nature

Pompei, 23 km (14 miles) southeast of Naples, was home to about 13,000 people when it was buried under ash, pumice pebbles, and dust as it endured the force of an eruption in the year 79 AD equivalent to many atomic bombs.

The Culture Ministry said “at least 15-20% of the population” was killed. Over the past two and a half centuries, archaeologists have recovered the remains of more than 1,300 victims.

The Pompei site, not discovered until the 16th century, has seen a burst of recent archaeological activity aimed at halting years of decay and neglect, largely thanks to a recently concluded EUR 105 million European Union-funded project.

Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said conservation and archaeological research efforts would continue.