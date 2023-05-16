EC approves farmer aid programme for Poland

The European Commission (EC) has approved Poland’s EUR 1.3 billion farmer support programme for victims of natural disasters.

The scheme is addressed to large, medium and small agri-producers who have insurance policies with government approved insurance companies.

Under the programme, beneficiaries can receive up to 65 percent of their paid insurance premiums.

Farmers who have suffered damage to their crops and livestock owing to extreme winds, floods and landslides are eligible for the support.