Glovo faces possible fine for misleading consumers says UOKiK

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

The fast-track food delivery service Glovo could be fined up to 10 percent of its turnover for misleading customers, the president of the office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) announced on Tuesday.

Customers can order products and services, generally food and shopping, via Glovo’s internet platform or a mobile application.

But UOKiK said that vital information, such as delivery fees, is buried in the interface or not presented to the consumer before an order is placed.

“It is not acceptable that relevant information is visible only after scrolling down the page or hidden in another way,” said Tomasz Chrostny, the president of UOKiK. “The button for placing an order should not be active until all costs related to the order have been presented to the consumer. By not providing the price with all its components clearly and in an understandable way, the entrepreneur may mislead consumers.”

If the allegations of misleading consumers by Glovo are confirmed, the company may by fined up to 10 percent turnover.