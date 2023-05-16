UAV in near miss with passenger plane

Malina Petr/PAP/CTK

An airliner coming into land at Katowice Airport came within a whisker of disaster when it passed over a large drone with just 50 metres of clearance.

The aircraft, owned by the low-cost airline Wizz Air, was approaching the runway at an altitude of about 1,200 metres, when the incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Monday.

Radar had failed to detect the large quadrocopter drone and it was only seen by the flight crew.

The aircraft landed safely.

The Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PAZP) said the incident had been reported to the police and appropriate aviation authorities.

A similar incident occurred in the afternoon of May 13 at Warsaw’s Chopin Airport.