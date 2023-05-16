CIA encourages Russian citizens to cooperate

The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has released a video appealing to the sense of patriotism of Russian citizens, telling them to reveal secret information if they are dissatisfied with the situation in their country.

U.S. television broadcaster CNN reported that the CIA wants to take advantage of an “unprecedented” opportunity to encourage Russians unhappy about the war with Ukraine and the situation in the country to provide classified information. The ad appeared on social media, including Telegram.

In its video, the CIA does not mention Vladimir Putin or the war in Ukraine. Instead, the clip shows ordinary people struggling with everyday problems.

The agency aimed to bring to mind questions that Russian citizens could ask themselves. For instance, a male voice in the clip questions “why do the lives of some people have more value than the lives of others, and who decides that?”

CIA’s message also includes well-known quotes from Russian literature, such as “the best way to keep a prisoner from escaping is to make sure he never knows he’s in prison,” written by Fyodor Dostoyevsky.

Ultimately the characters in the video decide to make contact with the CIA.

“CIA’s global mission requires that individuals be able to contact us securely from anywhere in the world. That’s why, for the first time, the CIA is establishing a presence on Telegram,” the CIA wrote in its first post on Telegram on May 16.

Officials involved in the project told CNN that they are convinced that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has opened up the possibility for “the Russians to come in and give us the information that the U.S. needs.”