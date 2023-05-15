Business Arena 15.05

In today’s episode, our host David Kennedy takes a closer look at the Turkish elections that were a focus of concern for world markets. With the USD slipping back somewhat, emerging market currencies which are slowly winning the battle with inflation are looking more attractive at the moment. So it is with the PLN, which has clawed back a lot of its losses.



To discuss what lies behind the strength of the Polish currency and other emerging markets, and how sustainable they are as companies plan their purchases for the next few months, David was joined by Piotr Matys, a Senior FX Analyst at In Touch Capital Markets.