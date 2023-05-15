France ready to train Ukrainian fighter jet pilots, Macron says

French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with France’s TF1 television on Monday, May 15, that France is now ready to train Ukrainian fighter jet pilots in France, and that the training programmes may start right away.



“We have opened the door to training the pilots,” Macron said, and that the “training can start right now.”

Asked about delivering warplanes to Ukraine, Macron said he had not discussed that issue with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit this weekend.

Asked further about the training for Ukrainian pilots on French warplanes, he said: “there are no taboos.”

Macron spoke hours after Britain pledged to provide Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy long-range attack drones during his visit to the country on Monday as part of a European tour aimed at securing new weapons for a counter-offensive against Russia.

Macron said France would also deliver more equipment including long range missiles that would enable Ukraine to carry out the counter-offensive.

Zelenskyy said last week Ukraine needed more time to prepare for the counteroffensive, intended to take back territory captured by Russia, and has been on a brief tour of European capitals this week to drum up support.