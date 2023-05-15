Alleged leaked documents showcase a deeper rift between Russian military ranks, while Russian celebrities show their true colors. Furthermore, Russia moves forward to prevent Georgia’s western aspirations. This and more on Monday’s edition of Break the Fake.
Break the Fake 15.05
Alleged leaked documents showcase a deeper rift between Russian military ranks, while Russian celebrities show their true colors. Furthermore, Russia moves forward to prevent Georgia’s western aspirations. This and more on Monday’s edition of Break the Fake.