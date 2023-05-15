Ukraine has conducted further strikes against Luhansk. Russian air defense claims to have intercepted some inbound missiles over the city of Donetsk. Ukrainian troops are clinging on to the western outskirts of Bakmut and are retaking some ground on the north and south flank of the city. Get the full update and see the combat footage for yourself on Monday’s edition of Military Mind.
Military Mind 15.05
