World News 15.05

In this edition of World News the main stories involved the mystery surrounding the deteriorating health condition of Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy’s meeting with British PM Rishi Sunak and Poland bolstering its defensive capabilities as the first HIMARS missile artillery systems arrive from the U.S.



Alyaksandr Lukashenka has disappeared from public view after struggling during a visit to Moscow last week, prompting reports of the Belarus leader being in hospital. To discuss this, TVP World invited Valery Tsepkalo, a Belarusian opposition’s candidate in the presidential elections of 2020 and a UN Secretary General advisor.