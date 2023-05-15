Poland’s C/A surplus up in March reports central bank

Poland’s current account surplus rose to EUR 1.64 billion at the end of March 2023, against a surplus of EUR 1.41 billion recorded at the end of February 2023, according to central bank figures released on Monday.

Market analysts surveyed by PAP offered median forecast for a EUR 2.13-billion surplus.

Poland recorded a EUR 608-million surplus in the trade of goods in March, with a EUR 3.13-billion surplus in services.

The country recorded a EUR 2.45-billion deficit in primary income and a EUR 356-million deficit in secondary income.

Exports of goods in March 2023 grew by 15.5 percent year on year to EUR 30.01 billion and imports declined by 3.0 percent from March 2022 to EUR 29.4 billion.