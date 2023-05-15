In this episode of TVP World’s Pulse of Culture, our program’s host Sally Jastrzębska takes a closer look at the 67th Eurovision Song contest, this year organized in London. Meanwhile, 400 teams from all over the world including Poland, are preparing for the 10th Theater Olympics in Budapest.
