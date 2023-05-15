France: Trade unions still reject pension reform, announce nationwide strike

Trade unions in France continue to reject the widely slammed pension reform and have announced a nationwide strike on June 6.



The meeting with Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne is scheduled for Tuesday at the government office, but the unions have already “confirmed their opposition to the pension reform” that raises the retirement age from 62 to 64, as stated in a press release.

The unions emphasized that they are “widely supported by workers, youth, and the majority of the population” who condemn the reform as a “rejection of society” by the government.

A nationwide strike on June 6 has been announced ahead of the debate in the National Assembly scheduled for June 8.

Nationwide strikes



Despite months of protests and strikes, the French Constitutional Council has approved significant parts of President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform, including raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.

The reform has sparked widespread anger, with large majorities opposing the policy changes. The opposition vows to continue the fight against the reform, while the far right sees potential political gains.