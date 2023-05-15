Speech by infamous Nazi artist heard on Austrian train

In a shocking incident taking place on Sunday, a Railjet express train of the Austrian Federal Railways OeBB played an Adolf Hitler speech in place of the regular announcement, and accompanied by shouts of “Heil Hitler” and “Sieg Heil.” In addition to this, incorrect and inappropriate railway information was being broadcasted for several minutes. This is not the first such incident, as reported by the APA news agency on Monday.

Two suspects have been apprehended, identified through surveillance footage analysis. The announcements were made directly on the train itself via the intercom system. Roland Scherscher from the Lower Austria State Office for the Protection of the Constitution and the Fight against Terrorism (LVT), which is conducting the investigation, had confirmed this on Monday.

The suspects have not been interrogated yet, but what is known is that they were passengers, not railway employees. OeBB has confirmed a total of three such incidents of speaker takeovers.

Two people charged in Austria for allegedly playing speeches by Adolf Hitler via the loudspeaker system of a train running from Bregenz to Vienna. https://t.co/iJBngIZzZi

— ABC News (@ABC) May 15, 2023

The most recent incident occurred on Sunday aboard a train traveling from Bregenz to Vienna. “In the train, fragments of Hitler’s historical speech recording could be heard, followed by several ‘Sieg Heil’ calls,” described APA.

The first two incidents took place last week on the route between St. Poelten and Vienna, according to an OeBB spokesperson. “Presumably, the suspects opened the intercoms in each carriage using their own key, which is available to every railway employee, and then played the recordings,” explained the railway spokesperson, clarifying how the incidents were not the work of hackers or cyberattacks.

Report on antisemitism



Meanwhile in Vienna, the Office for Combating Antisemitism presented a report on the year 2022 on Monday, which reveals the number of antisemitic incidents had not decreased to the hoped extent. While there were fewer cases reported in the past year, the intensity of incidents had nevertheless increased. The report highlights a particular increase with physical attacks, threats, and property damage, as reported by APA.

In 2022, a total of 719 incidents were reported to the Office for Combating Antisemitism, managed by the Vienna Jewish Community (IKG), representing a 25.5 percent decrease compared to the previous year. “It is still the second-highest value since the documentation of cases began in 2008,” commented Oskar Deutsch, president of IKG, on Monday.

Sabine Schatz, spokeswoman for the Social Democrats for Memorial Culture, worryingly considers this presented report on antisemitism a “continuation of the alarming trend of increasing antisemitism in Austria.”