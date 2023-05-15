HIMARS is a tried-and-tested weapon: Polish Def Min

The HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) rocket artillery is a weapon that has proven itself in Ukraine, said Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak who attended the reception of the first five out of the 20 purchased launchers of this system on Monday.

First U.S.-made HIMARS systems reach Poland

The first batch of U.S-made HIMARS launchers arrived in Poland on Monday. The ceremony of receiving the systems was attended by the country’s…

The launchers will be handed over to the 1st Mazury Artillery Brigade of the 16th Mechanized Division. The military plans to conduct the first firing tests at the beginning of the third quarter of this year.

“This is equipment that has proven itself in combat, proven itself in the hands of Ukrainians, by stopping the Russian invasion,” Minister Błaszczak said, adding that the purpose of this weapon will be “deterrence of the aggressor, strengthening the Polish Armed Forces on the eastern flank of Poland and the North Atlantic Alliance.”

The manufacturer, Lockheed Martin, also announced that the company has been invited to negotiate a framework agreement for additional launchers.

“We are negotiating another agreement regarding HIMARS,” Błaszczak added, noting that the U.S. Congress has approved the potential sale of nearly 500 additional launchers to Poland. “These launchers will be brought to Poland as soon as possible, they will be mounted on Jelcz chassis,” he announced.

#Himars are already in Poland🇵🇱. The ceremony of transferring the launchers to the equipment of the Polish Armed Forces🇵🇱 was attended by Deputy Prime Minister @mblaszczak and Richard R. Verma – United States Deputy Secretary of State🇺🇸. pic.twitter.com/i3ZwjY8dlJ

— Poland MOD 🇵🇱 (@Poland_MOD) May 15, 2023

Head of the Polish MoD reiterated the announcement of establishing a “HIMARS academy” in Toruń, Poland, which will serve the logistics of the system and the training of artillerymen, including those from other NATO countries.

He expressed confidence that the academy operating in Poland “will also be a very important argument in our efforts to ensure that the servicing of HIMARS, as well as co-production, take place in Poland for the needs of the Polish Armed Forces and other NATO countries interested in possessing or already possessing HIMARS.”

“As we observe what is happening in Ukraine, we know that artillery plays a key role in war and repelling the Russian invasion. The long-range striking capability is undoubtedly important for the strength of the Polish Armed Forces, hence our efforts,” he stated.

“I am optimistic about the next agreement,” he declared, referring to a “very good conversation” with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and the management of Lockheed Martin, the system’s manufacturer, during his recent visit to the United States at the beginning of the month.