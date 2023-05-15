Poland reacts to Polish victims of repression monument being removed in Russia

The Polish Embassy in Moscow has sent a note to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs concerning the removal of a monument that commemorated Polish victims of repression in Pivovarikha near Irkutsk. The note also pertains to another monument honoring Lithuanian victims of repression, explained Ambassador Krzysztof Krajewski.



Monument in Russia commemorating murdered Poles, Lithuanians removed

A monument and a cross in Russia commemorating Polish and Lithuanian victims of Soviet terror have been removed, the Polish ambassador to Moscow

“We have submitted a note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation regarding the removal of the symbolic tombstone commemorating Polish victims of political repression in Russia and the adjacent cross commemorating Lithuanian victims,” the ambassador said.

“We connect these two very valuable and important places because we do not divide the victims according to nationality,” he emphasized.

The ambassador noted that the Polish monument was “funded by a Polish organization in 2015 with the consent of local authorities.”

“The removal and relocation of monuments to an unknown location raises our objection,” said the ambassador. He further informed that the Polish embassy is requesting clarification from the note as to the whereabouts of the monument.